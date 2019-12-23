Cops shoot at car tyres after suspect allegedly tried to run over policeman

SIBU: Police had to fire shots to puncture the tyres of a car after a man, suspected to be involved in drug trafficking activity, had allegedly tried to run over a policeman in an attempt to avoid inspection at Mission Road, here, on Dec 20.

Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said the incident happened when a team of policemen from the district police’s Narcotics Crime Investigation Department lead by an officer stopped a four-wheel-drive which was driven by a 22-year-old suspect in a suspicious manner.

“The officer had instructed the suspect to open the door on the driver’s side for inspection after he introduced himself and showed the suspect his authority card.

“However, the man refused to cooperate and acted aggressively by reversing his car dangerously towards another policeman,” he said in a statement today.

According to Stanley, two other policemen then fired shots at the front and rear tyres on the right side of the car in an attempt to stop the driver.

However, the suspect sped off and allegedly tried to run over the police officer, he said.

“The policemen tried to chase the suspect and locate the car but failed.

“The officer then informed our operations room and requested assistance from the police mobile patrol vehicle (MPV) (unit) to help locate the car,” he said.

Stanley said about 35 minutes after the incident, the officer was contacted by Sibu central police station that two men had lodged a police report that their car had been shot at.

The officer then rushed to the station and arrested both men, he added.

Stanley said the suspects who happened to be father and son, have been remanded for four days to facilitate police investigations.