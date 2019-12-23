DAPSY to ensure Warisan win in Kimanis by-election

KOTA KINABALU: DAP Sabah Youth movement (DAPSY) chief, Ginger Phoong Jin Zhe, said they will be working hard to ensure Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) is victorious in the Kimanis by-election.

The Youth and Sports Mnister said this after a walkabout in Membakut town on Sunday morning. He was accompanied by local community leaders including Warisan Kimanis’ deputy chief Tailin Mainan, Kapitan Cina Wong Yun Fook and Kapitan Cina Wong Chee Kiong.

Also in Phoong entourage were DAP Sabah assistant secretary cum Likas assemblyman Tan Lee Fatt, the party’s organising secretary Henry, DAPSY Sabah organising secretary George Wong and party leaders.

Phoong said that DAP election machinery is ready and prepared to work together with Warisan and this reflects the unity in the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

“I am confident that Sabahans can feel the effects of the Warisan-Pakatan Harapan government’s hardwork to develop the state for the benefit of the rakyat as well as ensuring that racial and religious harmony is well preserved.

“The Chief Minister is also very concerned about the welfare of youths in the state and this is reflected in the increase in the state budget for youth development. Youth entrepreneurs are also given priority,” he said, adding that Shafie is working hard to provide more job opportunities for youths in Sabah.

He said this during a chat session with youths in the town during his walkabout. Ginger also met with Chinese shop owners in Membakut, lending an ear to them to find out about issues affecting them.