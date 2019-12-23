Honor’s latest MagicWatch 2 a personalisable smartwatch that activates a smart and healthy life

KUCHING: Honor’s new wearable product Honor MagicWatch 2 is an innovative timepiece which has up to 14-days battery life enabled by the Kirin A1 chipset, intelligent itness and health monitoring technologies, as well as customised clock faces and four different choices of watch straps.

“Honor MagicWatch 2 is another strong product that helps to achieve the 1+8+N IoT strategy,” said George Zhao, president of Honor.

“Honor MagicWatch 2 marks Honor’s another big step in the brand’s own ecosystem integration of connected smart products as well as the global wearable market. The Honor MagicWatch 2 cements our forward-thinking in smartwatch design and development of wearable products. Whether you are out for fitness training or work, Honor MagicWatch 2 will keep you at your optimal performance inside and out.”

To spur a more personal, diverse and effective fitness style, Honor MagicWatch 2 supports 15 goal-based fitness modes including eight outdoor and seven indoor sports, from outdoor modes like running, hiking, cycling and triathlons to indoor pool swimming, free training and rowing machine etc.

On top of 15 fitness modes, Honor MagicWatch 2 is also supported by 13 professional indoor and outdoor running courses from beginner to advanced levels.

Whether the user is just starting out or already an experienced runner striving for something more professional, Honor MagicWatch 2 is able to offer perfect courses and motivation to go further.

The Honor MagicWatch 2 is also packed with a virtual pace-setter with real-time actionable advice to help enhance workout efforts at the runner’s pace.

The Honor MagicWatch 2 redefines healthcare tracking by incorporating three industry-leading technologies to introduce real-time, accurate and informative health advice and insights to help users to live healthier and improve quality of life in various aspects.

Equipped with Huawei TruSleep 2.0 technology, the Honor MagicWatch 2 can precisely track and diagnose six common types of sleep disorders and provide over 200 corresponding suggestions tailored to the user’s sleeping habit to improve sleep quality. The Honor MagicWatch 2 can also detect stress level when the user is feeling tense and give suggested breathing exercises to help its user to get some peace of mind with the support of Huawei TruRelax technology. Enabled by HUAWEI TruSeen, Honor MagicWatch 2 can keep an eye on the heart rate 24/7 and send an alert when it goes above or below normal levels.

With water resistance up to 50 meters, MagicWatch 2 also performs well underwater to monitor the user’s heart rate and record SWOLF score, distance, speed and burned calories,. All personal health data can be synced to smartphone pre-installed the Huawei Health APP, which helps users to keep records and learn better about themselves.

The Honor MagicWatch 2 allows Bluetooth calls on the go either through headphones or with the built-in speaker and mic even when the user is up to 150m away from the phone. It also supports notifications push from SMS messages, emails, calendar and all contents will be displayed on the screen when the Honor MagicWatch 2 is connected to the phone. Built-in apps including Weather, Alarm, Timer, Find My Phone and more are also available for easy access. Honor MagicWatch 2 also provides 4GB internal storage, of which 2GB can be used for music storage, allowing up to 500 songs so users can enjoy their favorite music without carrying their phones.

The Honor MagicWatch 2 is now available in Malaysia.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATION

Honor MagicWatch 2

Colour: Black

Size: 45.9 mm × 45.9 mm x 10.7 mm

Sensor: Accelerometer sensor, Gyroscope sensor, Magnetometer sensor, Optical heart rate sensor, Ambient light sensor, Barometer sensor, Capacitive sensor

Battery: 455 mAh

Output: Continuous heart rate monitoring, detailed exercise monitoring, sleep tracking, stress test, messaging reminders, built-in altitude barometer and compass

Weight: Approximately 41 grammes (without the strap)

Charging port: Magnetic thimble charging port

Material: Watch body – metal and plastic; strap – fluoroelastomer, leather watch strap

Watchband: The watch strap has a width of 22 mm and is suitable for wrist sizes ranging from 140–210 mm

Memory capacity: 4GB ROM, 32MB RAM

Bluetooth frequency: 2.4 GHz, BT 5.1, supports BLE/BR/EDR

Physical buttons: Up button, Down button; supports touch, touch and hold, and double tap commands

Charging time: Less than two hours

Charging cradle: Magnetic charging base (without cable)

Battery weight: Individual battery Weight: 7.5 grammes

Screen: 1.39-inch, full-color AMOLED full-screen

Resolution: 454 x 454, 326 ppi

In the box: Watch, charging cradle, charging cable, quick start guide, safety information and warranty card