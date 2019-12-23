IGP likens effort to bring home Jho Low as ‘clapping with one hand’

KUALA LUMPUR: With only eight days left before the end of 2019, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador remains committed to his promise to bring controversial businessman Low Taek Jho or Jho Low home.

He said the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) has taken various efforts to bring home Jho Low, however, cooperation extended by the authorities in the country where the fugitive businessman is hiding seems insincere despite there is an extradition treaty, just like “clapping with one hand”.

“The cooperation between Malaysia and that country should have been based on returning the favour, however, I view the other party as insincere in helping us to bring home Jho Low, and I’m really disappointed by this,” he told reporters when asked on the latest development of the case.

Abdul Hamid, however, refused to reveal the country’s name.

He said this after witnessing the exchange of duties between respective directors of the Technology and Logistic Department and Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department at Bukit Aman Senior Officers Mess, here.

The IGP asserted that he would continue his effort to bring home Jho Low before year-end.

“I will not give up and use every possible way to bring Jho Low back into the country to face the law,” he said

Abdul Hamid also said based on the latest intelligence, Jho Low was currently attempting to buy properties in several countries after his effort to purchase properties in Cyprus was exposed.

On Sept 25, Abdul Hamid hinted that Jho Low, the wanted figure in 1Malaysia Development Berhad’s (1MDB) scandal involving billions of ringgit, would be brought back into the country by year-end.

He was reported as saying that the businessman was under the protection of certain people in a certain country, thus making it difficult to extradite him. – Bernama