Kudat teacher reaches Everest South Base Camp

KOTA KINABALU: “Mom, dad… your child has reached here.. -Everest Base Camp-” was the message that Shah Affendy Jafri scribbled on a notepad when he reached the Everest South Base Camp, 5,634 meters high, in Nepal.

It took the 28-year-old Kota Belud lad and his three other friends seven days to reach the Everest Base Camp on December 11 and four days to climb back down.

Getting hit by Acute Mountain Sickness (AMS) was the biggest challenge that he experienced, enduring two days of vomiting, headaches, being unable to sleep and other symptoms.

“I cried and everything but I tried to recover. I told myself that I had come here, I cannot give up. I cannot give in,” he told the press after arriving home at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport here yesterday.

“It is actually not only about physical strength but also the spirit, mental. I am grateful to my family, friends, the many that supported me, prayed for me. That is what gave me the spirit.

“I rose and fell there. Tears came out, I was tested. Even stricken by AMS, also known as altitude mountain sickness, that makes us not want to climb further up. But I fought through it with the spirit that I had. With the prayers made by my family, my students, school friends and everyone, I reached the Everest Base Camp,” added the SMK Abdul Rahim, Kudat teacher.

“I try to prove that the young people, Sabah youths are also capable to reach up there. To inspire people, you can do everything that you want as long as you have a good spirit and strong heart to do it,” he said, whilst mentioning that the planning to reach the Everest base camp took one year.

“This is the best, the highest achievement, the greatest adventure of my life right now,” he added.

Affendy, who climbed up the Everest Base Camp with two other Sabahans and a Kelantanese that he had befriended whilst climbing Mount Kinabalu for the first time over a year ago, plans to return to Everest to conquer the peak in five years’ time.

“When I reached the base camp, I cried. I saw the Everest (peak) and thought, okay that is Everest, that is another one I need to go,” he said.