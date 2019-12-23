Malaysia’s bond market sees surge in foreign interest

KUCHING: After three consecutive months of muted foreign flows, November saw a large wave of foreign bond investor interest in the Malaysian market, RAM Ratings observed.

In a statement, it said total foreign holdings spiked RM8 billion in November 2019, marking the largest monthly net foreign inflow since September 2017.

This raised the rate of foreign participation to its highest level since November 2018, as foreign holdings constituted 13.2 per cent of total bonds outstanding in November 2019 (October: 12.6 per cent).

“The spurt in foreign purchasing of Malaysian bonds was rather surprising given the US Federal Reserve’s less dovish stance during its monetary policy meeting on 30 October 2019, while also signalling a pause in rate movements,” noted Kristina Fong, RAM’s head of Research.

It pointed out that this shift in interest rate expectation, which had supported a continued uptrend in US Treasury yields through November, should have dampened investor incentive to hunt for higher-yielding securities in emerging markets like Malaysia.

“Government bond issuance came up to RM10.7 billion in November, an uptick from an already strong MGS and GII issuance of RM9.0 billion in October. This brought total issuance to RM112.7 billion in 11M 2019, still on track towards meeting our forecast of RM110 billion to RM120 billion for the year,” it explained.

“Going forward, we expect MGS/GII issuance to expand to RM115 billion to RM125 billion in 2020, taking into account the government’s deficit financing requirements pursuant to the recent tabling of Budget 2020 as well as the refinancing of maturing debts next year,” it forecast.

Meanwhile, it noted that corporate bond issuance was fairly robust at RM8.5 billion in November, up from RM5.9 billion in the preceding month.

“In view of the healthy pace throughout this year, corporate issuance had topped our RM110 billion to RM120 billion forecast for 2019. Total corporate issuance in 11M19 came in at RM120.6 billion.

“Moving ahead, we expect corporate bond issuance momentum to remain steady in 2020 on the back of a still healthy issuance pipeline, continued infrastructure financing needs next year and relatively attractive financing rates.

“As such, total corporate bond issuance is estimated to amount to RM100 billion to RM110 billion next year,” it added.