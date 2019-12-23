Mawan says recent outburst merely to rebut PDP’s claim on so-called traditional seats

KUCHING: Pakan assemblyman Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom explained that his recent outburst was not to challenge Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing to contest in Pakan in the next state election, but merely commenting and rebutting PDP’s claim on so-called traditional seats.

“It is not my nature to challenge anybody personally including Tiong, but just to comment and rebut PDP’s claim on so-called traditional seats when confronted by the press.

“There is a definite need to look at it in the bigger picture,” he said today, when reacting to a news portal report quoting Tiong as urging Pakan constituents to evaluate Mawan’s strength on the ground.

Mawan said his public outburst on Dec 21 was not intentional, but just to ask PDP to stop arguing about GPS’ seats as this would invite more trouble.

Apart from PDP leaders’ rhetoric on ‘traditional seats’, Mawan said he was also perplexed as to latest PDP’s agenda in Pakan when they held a gathering at Rumah Bali Nunggang in Nov, this year, just one day after a GPS leader-meet-the people session officiated by Utilities Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom where thousands of people were present.

“What is the necessity to hold another event in PDP’s name when GPS has had one day earlier. At that function, I did not see any PDP member notably present,” he said.

On Dec 21, Mawan who is PBB supreme council member, also said that rather than talking to the media about traditional seats issue, PDP should focus their attention on winning Ba Kelalan and Krian state seats as well as Saratok parliamentary seat which it had lost to the opposition in the previous elections.

He said said that PDP should also think of ways to help strengthen GPS along with other component parties.

Mawan said: “Lest people forget, Julau parliamentary seat is a PKR seat in which Pakan is one of the state seats and that the danger facing GPS is real.”

Because Julau is currently a Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) seat, Mawan said he was apparently “sensitive” about people encroaching into Pakan unexplained.