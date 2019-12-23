Miri Hospital extension project to start next year, says Ling

MIRI: The federal government will carry out the RM298.2 million Miri Hospital extension project by next year.

Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak secretary Senator Alan Ling said they are arranging for the ground breaking ceremony of the project next month.

“The project has been awarded to a contractor and it will take about three years and three months to be fully completed.

“Once completed, this new building would help the Miri Hospital management to address the current shortage of patient beds.

“The new building is able to accommodate about 328 beds as well as other facilities such as operation room, labour room, specialist and emergency departments,” he stated when officiating at a charity concert in a leading hotel here yesterday.

As public health is very close to the people’s heart, Ling shared his happiness that the RM175-million new Lawas hospital project would also be carried out soon following the launching ceremony by Minister of Works Baru Bian on Saturday.

“In within less than two years taking over the federal administration from the previous government, the PH government has already approved two hospital projects for the people in northern part of Sarawak.

“This shows the sincerity and commitment of PH government to improve and further upgrade the public health infrastructure for the people in Sarawak.”

He said the PH government would always do its best and the people can expect more high impact projects in Sarawak next year.

Present were Pujut assemblyman Dr Ting Tiong Choon, RTM Miri programme head Simon Suti, Miri Hospital Visitors Board chairman Peter Hee and cardiologist Dr Tang Sie Hing.

The fund-raising event was jointly organised by the Miri Hospital Visitors Board and Pujut assemblyman’s service centre.