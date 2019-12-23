Monggoh’s leadership will always be remembered – Madius

KOTA KINABALU: Former Tuaran Member of Parliament Datuk Monggoh Orow, will always be remembered for his leadership and vision for the constituency, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau.

Madius, the current Tuaran Member of Parliament, said he was informed of Monggoh’s passing as he was on the way to a Christmas Charity Dinner yesterday.

Monggoh, 73, passed away on Sunday evening. Other than being a former Member of Parliament, Monggoh also held several senior government posts including Deputy State Secretary and Kota Kinabalu Municipal Council president.

He was also passionate about preserving the Dusun Lotud dialect and towards this end, together with the Pertubuhan Pelestarian Bahasa Lotud Sabah (Pelestarian) published the Suang Lotud Beginner’s Dictionary.

“My thoughts and prayers for his family, especially at this time when it is supposed to be a time of joy and blessings. My heartfelt condolences. And my humble and earnest prayers for the soul of a man with whom I gained much guidance and wonderful experience.

“Datuk Monggoh, our former Member of Parliament, will be remembered for his leadership and vision for Tuaran. He always had soft spot for the rural communities, and the last few years, he was the main mover of Koperasi Getah, and the preservation of his Lotud mother tongue,” said Madius, who is also UPKO president.

Madius said that once, in the run up to a general election, the late Monggoh said openly during a meet-the-leader session, that he would not consider contesting for the parliamentary seat then because he fully supported his candidacy and leadership.

“Thank you sir for playing well your role, especially in Tuaran. You certainly left a big shoe to fill. You will be missed,” he said.