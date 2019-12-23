Motorcyclist killed after being rammed from behind by car

KUCHING: A motorcyclist was killed when the motorcycle he was riding was rammed from behind by a car at Jalan Tun Abdul Rahman Yakub, here, earlier today.

State Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said the deceased has been identified as Mohammad OthmanAbdullah, 26, from Taman Palma Indah, Mile 8 1/2, Jalan Matang, here.

According to him, the 2.55am accident happened when the driver of the car, 28, who was heading towards Abang Kipali Roundabout from Satok, decided to switch lane from the right lane into the middle lane.

He said the deceased, who was riding his motorcycle in the middle lane at the time, was rammed from behind by the car.

“The motorcyclist who worked as a cook, was confirmed dead at the scene of the accident by the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) paramedics,” Alexson said in a press statement today.

He added that the driver of the car only suffered injury to his right hand.

Alexson said police are still investigating the accident under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.