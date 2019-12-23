MTUC S’wak Division ready to extend full cooperation to RoS over union’s suspension

KUCHING: Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) Sarawak Division will extend full cooperation and provide any relevant information and documents where necessary, with regards to the recent suspension of MTUC by the Registrar of Societies (RoS).

“We are very concerned that the Registrar of Society has issued a notice under Section 13 Akta Pertubuhan 1966 (Societies Act) that MTUC may be deregistered until and unless we can provide acceptable explanations as to why MTUC should not be registered.

“We believe that the action by the Registrar (RoS) is not taken lightly and is done after investigations. MTUC Sarawak Division has not been informed by MTUC HQ of any prior investigations. We will extend full cooperation to the registrar and will provide any relevant information and documents where necessary,” said MTUC Sarawak Division in a statement today.

The MTUC Sarawak Division added: “Regrettably, we are not surprised that the shenanigans of the top officials of MTUC has put a 70-year old organisation and almost 200 affiliates who represent more than half a million workers, at risk.”

Therefore, MTUC Sarawak Division urged RoS to take actions against those officials involved should there be any serious discrepancies, omission or failures to comply with the MTUC constitution and or relevant provisions the Act.

The union also appealed to RoS not to deregister MTUC.

“Such deregistration will put the interests of affiliates and their members and most important million of workers at risk. They should not suffer due to the actions of rogue officials.

“We would like to believe that Sarawak Division has complied with all provisions of the Constitution of MTUC as well as the relevant provisions of the Akta Pertubuhan 1966 (Societies Act). We have submitted all returns, minutes of meetings and financial statements to the Registrar (RoS) through MTUC HQ,” added the statement.

Last Saturday, RoS, in a statement, announced the suspension of MTUC following a probe after it received complaints on the management of the MTUC.

RoS said it had received complaints on July 2, alleging poor management of the MTUC and the suspension was to protect the interests of the organisation from continuing to violate any of its rules.

The MTUC also had been given 30 days from the date of notice to provide a reply as to why it should not be deregistered, said the RoS statement.