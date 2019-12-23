Sarawak, Sabah inflation rates expected to be low in 2020

KUCHING: Sarawak and Sabah’s inflation rates has been projected to be low in 2020 due to the government’s decision to continue the price cap for RON95 and Diesel for these states.

As per the Department of Statistics Malaysia’s (DOSM) press release, Malaysia’s consumer price index (CPI) increased 0.9 per cent in November 2019 to 122.1 against 121 in the same month of the preceding year.

Sarawak, Sabah and Terengganu recorded the lowest overall CPI increases in November 2019, at 0.3 per cent year on year (y-o-y).

“Three states namely Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur (1.4 per cent), Selangor and Wilayah Persekutuan Putrajaya (1.3 per cent) and Pulau Pinang (1.1 per cent) surpassed the national CPI rate of 0.9 per cent in November 2019 as compared to the same month in the preceding year,” the statement read.

It was also highlighted that all states registered an increase in the index of food and non-alcoholic beverages, with Selangor and Putrajaya recording the highest rate at two per cent y-o-y.

“Moving forward, we view inflationary pressure for all states to increase gradually in 2020,” the research arm of MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) noted in its latest economic review.

“Nevertheless, we could expect inflation rate for Sabah and Sarawak to be relatively low due to government’s decision to continue the price cap for RON95 and Diesel for these states.”

MIDF Research anticipated inflationary pressure to surge to 2.4 per cent y-o-y in 2020, compared to 0.6 per cent y-o-y in 2019e as the targeted fuel subsidy will kick off in January 2020, causing the price of RON95 to float according to the market.

“Inflationary pressure from transportation and fuel-related items is likely to increase in line with our forecast of Brent crude oil price at US$65 per barrel (pb) in 2020, higher than US$63pb estimated for this year.

“In addition, food component is expected to provide upside pressures on overall inflation in 2020 through imported inflation as Malaysia is a net importer of food and weaker ringgit will result in the items to be more expensive.

“Besides that, floating RON95 price would have spill over effects to food.”

According to MIDF Research, the latest producer price index (PPI) number, a three to six months leading indicator of price changes at the consumer level suggests that Malaysia’s cost-push inflation will stay low for the fourth quarter of 2019 (4Q19) and early 2020.

“Hence, we foresee Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) to get a rate cut in 1Q20 in response to slowing economy while the environment is still conducive as cutting rates generally increase inflation.”