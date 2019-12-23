SRB runs Phase 1 of year-end river safety enforcement ops

SIBU: Sarawak Rivers Board (SRB) is running the first phase of its river safety enforcement programme for the Sibu region, in anticipation of the incoming exodus of people returning home for the year-end celebrations.

Phase 1 of its ‘Christmas-2020 School Reopening Enforcement Operation’ is going on until this Dec 24, while Phase II will be running from this Dec 31 to Jan 1 next year.

It is informed that as far as river transportation is concerned, the Sibu-Song-Kapit, Sibu-Daro, Sibu-Igan, Sibu-Dalat, Sibu-Kuala Paloh, Sarikei-Tanjong Manis-Stalun-Belawai, and Kapit-Balleh/Putai/Belaga routes in Batang Rajang sector would have a significant increase in the number of passengers, as well as the movement of private boats during this period.

During an observation at the Sibu Express Boat Terminal last weekend, the ‘balik kampung’ (going back home) atmosphere was already picking up steam, with Christmas coming in just a few days.

In a reminder, Assistant Minister of Transportation Datuk Dr Jerip Susil advised riverine transport operators and passengers to always make standard safety procedures their top priority.

“We want all riverine transport operators and passengers to be extra mindful.

“Our SRB enforcement officers are being extra vigilant, as it is still the ‘landas’ (monsoon) season. We want everyone to comply with all the regulations, to prevent any untoward incident from occurring,” he said.