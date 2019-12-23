SUPP members brave downpour to spread Christmas cheer

KUCHING: Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Satok branch members went all out to spread Christmas cheer at Medan Niaga Satok here yesterday, despite the heavy rain.

Led by their chairman Goh Leng Yeu, the SUPP Satok representatives arrived at the weekend market at 7.30am, where they distributed Santa hats and goodies bags to the public.

In his remarks, Goh said although it was a simple event, it meant a lot to them as SUPP president, Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, had always encouraged them to go down to the grassroots and be closer to the public.

“For Sarawak, this is unique – sharing the joy of any festive celebration with the people of all races and religions here. Be it Christian, Muslim, Chinese or Dayak celebration, all of us here will celebrate it.

“This strengthens our unity and our harmonious life with one another,” he said when met at the event.

The event was run in collaboration with Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Satok branch.

Some 200 Santa hats and goodies bags were distributed to the visitors and traders yesterday at Medan Niaga Satok, which is one of the city’s main attractions.

Also present were SUPP Satok vice-chairmen Shankar Ram and Valentine Leslie Udi, PBB Satok vice-chairman Hilmy Othman, and secretary Abdul Samat Gany.