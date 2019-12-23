Thousands mourn Bangladesh charity pioneer

DHAKA: Thousands gathered in Bangladesh on Sunday for the funeral of Fazle Hasan Abed, founder of one of the world’s largest NGOs and credited with lifting nearly 150 million people out of poverty.

The 83-year-old passed away on Friday in a Dhaka hospital while undergoing treatment for a brain tumour.

His body was brought to a stadium in Dhaka where at least 10,000 people attended the funeral.

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, top politicians, diplomats and businessmen paid tribute to Abed, who founded BRAC in 1972.

Abed trained as an accountant in London and quit his well-paid job with oil giant Shell when war broke out in Bangladesh in 1971.

Using the proceeds of the sale of his London flat, he founded BRAC after the bloody battle for independence ended the following year.

BRAC’s micro-finance approach has been hailed as one factor behind the drop in the proportion of Bangladeshis living in extreme poverty from 80 percent to around 40 percent.

The approach proved so successful that BRAC, which has more than 100,000 local employees worldwide — expanded elsewhere in Asia and even to Africa and has been lauded by world figures such as former US president Bill Clinton.

BRAC’s overseas expansion began in 2001 when Abed followed the collapse of the Taliban regime and was struck by the parallels with Bangladesh in the early 1970s.

The NGO has helped nearly 150 million people out of poverty according to the World Food Prize, which honoured Abed as its Laureate in 2015.

Abed also received a knighthood from Britain in 2010 for his work. He will be laid to rest in a Dhaka graveyard, BRAC spokesman Asif Saleh told reporters. – AFP