Umno welcomes Anifah’s assistance in by-election

MEMBAKUT: Umno Sabah would welcome any assistance from its former Kimanis member of parliament, Datuk Seri Anifah Aman, in the Kimanis by-election next month.

“Although I have not personally received the information from him (Anifah) about helping Umno Sabah in the Kimanis by-election, I truly welcome his cooperation to ensure that Barisan Nasional (BN) retains the parliamentary seat,” said Umno Sabah chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

Speaking to reporters after a meet-the-people session organised by BN at the Dewan Kesenian Islam Membakut during the weekend, Bung Moktar pointed out Anifah’s support would augur well for the coalition as the latter is an experianced politician who has strong supporters in the constituency.

Bung Moktar who is also Umno Supreme Council member, said Anifah is not only influential, he also understands the aspirations of the constituents in Kimanis as he was their BN elected representative for three terms.

“This is an advantage to BN, however I have reminded the election machinery to work hard and get closer to the supporters as well as grassroots. They need to find out the issues affecting the rakyat,” he said.

Also at the event were Umno Secretary General Tan Sri Annuar Musa, the party’s Information Chief Datuk Dr Shamsul Anwar Nasarah and Umno Kimanis chief Datuk Mohamad Alamin.

Mohamad in his speech earlier disclosed that Anifah in the spirit of solidarity with the opposition, will be assisting BN in the Kimanis by-election.

Touching on BN’s preparation for the by-election, Bung Moktar said that all 19 voting districts under the care of their ‘adopted fathers’ have been activated and they have all gone down to the ground campaigning.

“We are campaigning house to house and explaining to the constituents issues that are affecting the people nowadays. I also hope the rakyat will not fall for the empty promises made by Parti Warisan Sabah and Pakatan Harapan who only turn up during election time,” he stressed.