UPKO: Understand PSS first

KOTA KINABALU: United Pasokmomogun Kadazandusun Murut Organisation’s (UPKO) position on the proposal to introduce Sabah Temporary Pass (STP) or Pass Sementara Sabah (PSS) has always been consistent, said its secretary general, Nelson Angang.

Nelson in a statement yesterday, said that UPKO’s position has always been that there must first be an open engagement between the government and all the stakeholders to address all the concerns and questions before such proposal can be considered to be implemented.

“This is our stand since the announcement made by the Minister of Home Affairs Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin,” he said.

Nelson added it is important that the leaders and the people of Sabah fully understand why the government had proposed the introduction of STP to replace the existing documents such as IMM13, Kad Burung-Burung and Sijil Bancian as a solution to the long-standing and well-known problem in Sabah.

“The concerns expressed by our members at UPKO’s extraordinary general meeting (EGM) last month are fair and reasonable as the announcement of the implementation of STP caught everyone by surprise and was made so sudden without any explanation or discussions with the leaders and the people of Sabah.

“We must be given the opportunity to understand the government proposal to introduce STP and the views and concerns from the people of Sabah must also be heard and addressed,” he stressed.

A responsible leader must first understand and be appraised of all the facts before he or she can make a sound and informed decision and stand regarding the STP, he pointed out.

According to Nelson, it is one thing to enquire the intention and expressing the concerns of introducing the STP without proper engagement and dialogue with the stakeholders; and it’s another of rejecting it outright before really understanding and appraising the full facts of the matter.

“YB Julita Majungki in her statement yesterday, for instance, was quoted as saying that the issuance of STP is tantamount to offering permanent papers to illegal immigrants.

“I believe this is quite misleading or that YB Julita does not understand the legal effect of such proposed document and the basic definition of who or what is an illegal immigrant as compared to those immigrants who are allowed to stay legally and temporary in our country,” he said.

This basic understanding of the different categories of immigrants is very crucial in understanding how we currently manage the illegal immigrants and how we are trying to find the solution of those immigrants who are allowed to stay here and are continuing to stay here, Nelson stressed.

According to him, one can easily be confused between these two distinct categories which had contributed to the seemingly perennial confusion of the matter and the suspicion towards the intention of the previous and the current government in trying to find a real solution.

The people look at their leaders for explanation and guidance and because of this, it is important that leaders should make the effort to fully understand the complex mechanics of this long-standing problems before making their views publicly so that rather than be the catalyst of confusion, they are the voice of reason, he said.

“I am further concerned after reading Julita’s statement asking the relevancy of UPKO engaging with the National Security Council (NSC) or Majlis Keselamatan Negara.

“Doesn’t she know that the NSC is the leading agency that has been given the task to have dialogues and engagements with all the relevant stakeholders such as the elected representatives, political parties, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and most importantly the people of Sabah?

“This would be the best opportunity to really understand the matter and make our views and concerns heard,” he said adding, “how can you oppose something if you don’t fully understand what it’s all about? If leaders refused to really understand and to enlighten themselves of the whole matter then how can they make a responsible and informed stand? And telling the people of Sabah what is best for them without confusing the people further about this matter?”

Nelson disclosed that UPKO has initiated a roundtable discussion with the National Security Council together with the other relevant authorities and invited NGOs and all political parties regardless whether they are the opposition or not to be part of this roundtable.

“The event, by invitation only from 8.00am to 1.00pm tomorrow (23 Dec) at the Ming Garden Hotel, is the start of public engagements by NSC together with the other relevant agencies.

“The invitations have been sent out also to PBS and we hope that their leaders would come and make their views heard but at the same time they should also take this opportunity to fully understand the matter with an open mind,” said Nelson.

UPKO, he pointed out, has always been consistent with its views concerning the issue of immigrants whether they are illegal immigrants or immigrants who are permitted to stay in Sabah.

This, he said, is not a problem that exist only recently but has been a thorn for Sabahans for decades.

If the government believe that the introduction of STP can help or it is a start to finally finding a real solution to this decade-old problems, it is our duty to have an open mind and to have an engagement with them so that all views and concerns can be heard and hopefully a solution that is accepted by all can be agreed upon, he opined.

Even if, after listening to the government proposal there are leaders who may not agree with it, they still owe it to the people of Sabah as leaders to listen, understand and consider every proposal that is seriously being put on the table by the government without simply and irresponsibly brushing it aside outright, said Nelson.