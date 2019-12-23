Vandals strike again at Marina Park

MIRI: Vandalism continues to plague Miri, particularly at the beautiful Marina Park City’s Central Park.

Pantai Byu Indah Sdn Bhd (PBI) deputy director of project management, Dominic Chan, in a press release yesterday voiced out his disappointment over the recurring vandalism by irresponsible individuals.

“In less than a month since the previous incident, the decorative pylon lights at Miri Central Park have been discovered to be damaged once again.

“The park, which is wholly developed and maintained by PBI, is the first seafront recreational park with public facilities that are free for all to utilise. Unfortunately, due to the action of a small group of irresponsible individuals, the facilities are being continuously vandalised,” he said in the statement.

He called for urgent attention and support from the relevant authorities to address the matter, saying it is very crucial to combat the recurring vandalism and theft cases.

“Though PBI has been maintaining the park, we hope for the cooperation from the public to help keep Miri City safe and a vibrant place for the people.”

PBI is the master developer of Marina ParkCity and ParkCity Eastwood here and a subsidiary of Samling Group of Companies.

Spanning over 15 acres, Miri Central Park is envisioned as an urban park as well as a social hub for residents and visitors.

Miri Central Park features curated gardens, water fountains and pools, a network of paths and walkways lined with shady tress and lush landscape, complete with a seafront boardwalk for park visitors to enjoy a wide scenic view of South China Sea. It is now a favourite venue for event organisers.