Wong: Jalan Tun Razak-Jalan Foochow No. 1 intersection expected to be reopened by tomorrow afternoon

KUCHING: The Jalan Tun Razak-Jalan Foochow No. 1 intersection is expected to be reopened by tomorrow afternoon, said Padungan assemblyman Wong King Wei.

“Since the completion of final part of concrete casting on last Saturday, it was put for reinforcement on last Sunday and today.

“Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak had conducted concrete cube testing today and it is expected the road will be reopened by tomorrow (Tuesday) afternoon,” he said in a press statement today.

Wong said the remaining work of line-drawing will be conducted after the Christmas holiday and during night time as most of the workers are Sarawakian Dayaks who are celebrating the coming festive season.

“The reopening of road will be seven days ahead of schedule, which initially was indicated to me in the meeting with JKR last week to be reopened on December 31 before the school resumed,” he added.