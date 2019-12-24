Annual joint Christmas service sees big turnout

KOTA SAMARAHAN: The annual joint Christmas service by Association of Churches (ACS) Kota Samarahan branch saw the biggest turnout on Sunday.

Hosted by Kota Samarahan Baptist Church this year, over 600 Christians from various churches gathered together for the service at the new St Francis’ Anglican Church here.

“Since ACS first held the joint Christmas service in 2015, I believe that the crowd we saw on Sunday was the biggest so far.

“This was a very encouraging sign for ACS as we manage to attract more Christians to come to pray together.

“There is no other venue better than the St Francis’ Anglican Church at the moment here in Kota Samarahan. We are grateful that Kota Samarahan has a church as big as the St Francis’ Anglican Church,” shared Kota Samarahan Baptist Church’s pastor Daniel Kion in an interview yesterday.

Pastors and clergymen from various churches led prayers for the congregation made up of the faithful from Kota Samarahan Baptist Church, Anglican, Roman Catholic Church, Seventh Day Adventist, Borneo Evangelical Mission, Sarawak Reformed Presbyterian Church in Kota Samarahan.

“Christ: the birth, the light, the reason” was the theme for the service which included performances and singing of hymns.

Also present was Unit for Other Religions director Datu Dr Ngenang Janggu.