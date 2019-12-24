Court releases man accused of mischief on RM5,000 bail

KUCHING: A man was granted bail of RM5,000, under two local sureties, by the Magistrate’s Court yesterday, following his appeal for a stay of proceedings.

Keneth Hong Sheng Chao, 31, is accused of using a bow and arrow to cause harm to his 29-year-old neighbour.

For this, he is charged under Section 4 of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958, which provides for a maximum jail term of seven years and also whipping, upon conviction.

Hong is also accused of destroying the victim’s apartment window with a bow and arrow, resulting in a loss of RM250. He is charged under Section 427 of the Penal Code, which provides for an imprisonment of not less than one year and not exceeding five years, or a fine, or both – upon conviction.

Hong is said to have committed both acts at the Batu Kawah New Township here, at 1.30am on Nov 30.

Magistrate Mohd Syukri Mokhtar, in granting Hong’s request for a stay of proceedings, also set Jan 22 next year as the date for the mention of the case.

According to Hong’s lawyer Timothy Finlayson Joel, he had been told by his client that the latter would no longer require his legal services.

“I do not wish to disclose (anything) any further, in case that he (Hong) may want to reappoint me to represent him.

“I also do not wish to elaborate on the string of events involving my client,” Timothy told The Borneo Post when contacted yesterday.

DPP Nadratun Naim Mohd Saifi was with the prosecution.