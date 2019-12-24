Fallen policeman’s widow in Lahad Datu intrusion receives contribution from special fund

KOTA SAMARAHAN: Seven years have passed since the passing of her husband DSP Michael Padel, as 41-year-old Jabah Mingku celebrates Christmas alone once again in memory of Michael, who fell in battle during Ops Daulat in Lahad Datu in 2013.

“This isn’t the first Christmas me and the rest of the family have celebrated without him,” she told reporters after receiving contributions from the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) Ops Daulat Fund at her home near Kota Samarahan this morning.

Michael and Jabah have a 17-year-old son – Mcloie, who just finished his SPM examinations last November.

A contribution of RM6,135 was presented to her by Deputy Police Commissioner of Sarawak Datuk Dev Kumar, representing the state police department.

“I wish to express my appreciation to the police and Fama for remembering the sacrifices made by my late husband and others who perished while carrying out their duties during Ops Daulat,” said Jabah.

The Fama Ops Daulat Fund managed to collect almost RM50,000 since it was set up in March 2013 and was given out to the widows and family members of the fallen policemen during Ops Daulat in Lahad Datu in March 2013.

Dev said the funds have been disbursed in Sabah and the Peninsula, and today to Jabah.

“We hope this contribution would assist Jabah and her family especially during this Christmas and New Year period,” he told reporters.

Michael, who was 35 at the time, was one of the six policemen killed in an ambush by Sulu gunmen near Kampung Simunul in Semporna on March 2, 2013.