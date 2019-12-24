KPDNHEP Miri records RM 9.1 mln seizures this year

MIRI: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) enforcement operation carried out across the division throughout the year has resulted in the seizure of various items worth RM9.1 million.

KPDNHEP Miri deputy head Sayed Muhd Nizam Sayed Zahari said the operation period ran from Jan 1 to Dec 22 this year.

“Through the enforcement operation this year, we have checked on a total of 10,184 business premises in the urban areas, and 1,295 business premises in the rural areas.

“We have issued compounds totalling RM89,400, involving 147 cases of various trading offences,” he told reporters at Emart Riam here yesterday, during a KPDNHEP inspection on the hypermarket in connection with the ongoing ‘Festive Season Maximum Price Control Scheme’ for Christmas.

Adding on, Sayed Muhd Nizam said year-to-date, KPDNHEP Miri had received a total of 111 complaints from the public, including those related to online shopping.

“We recorded three to four (online shopping) cases a month. In this regard, shoppers must pay more attention when making online purchases.

“Some of the complaints are about them not receiving the items, even though they were purchased long time ago. In this regard, we would conduct further investigations under the Consumers Protection Act 1999.”

Commenting on the festive price control scheme, Sayed Muhd Nizam was pleased to see that the level of awareness and compliance among the traders had increased significantly.

“During our price monitoring, the traders at all business premises including supermarkets and public markets, are complying with the scheme – they put pink price tags for the price-controlled items.”

The 10-day price-control exercise is running until this Dec 31, covering 17 items – live chicken, standard chicken, super chicken, live spent chicken, imported turkey, chicken wings, imported bone-in mutton, eggs Grade A to Grade C, green peppers, tomatoes, Indonesia and China-imported cabbage (excluding Beijing cabbage), red chillies, imported potatoes, pork (belly and lean meat).

For further information about the scheme, call the ministry at 03-8000 8000, or hotline number 1-800-886-800.