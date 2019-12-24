Kuching celebrates as Christmas comes to town (Video)

Video by Roystein Emmor

KUCHING: The run up to the Christmas celebration this month has been rain-soaked but at almost every corner of this city there is warmth to be found in the pulsating glow of Christmas trees and in the songs of joyful carolers.

What makes Christmas special in this city with a population of almost 600,000 is how people from all walks of life will share in the festivities, doing the same for other events whether they are religious or cultural celebrations.

So today being Christmas eve, Borneo Post Online has put together a video of the festive scenes this year as a reminder of the harmony we share and the fun we all have as Kuchingites.

We wish all Christians a Merry Christmas!