Let police know if leaving home unattended this holiday season, says Dev

KOTA SAMARAHAN: Those leaving their homes unattended can submit a patrol request to the police so that patrols could be conducted around their neighbourhood during this holiday season when their homes are unoccupied.

Deputy Police Commissioner of Sarawak Datuk Dev Kumar said there are several ways the public could submit a request to the police, apart from going to the nearest police station or district police headquarters from their homes.

“One is through the VSP (Volunteer Smartphone Patrol) smartphone app,” he told reporters after presenting the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) Ops Daulat Fund to Jabah Mingku, widow of fallen policeman DSP Michael Padel at her residence here this morning.

The app can be downloaded for free from Google Play Store for Android devices and Apple App Store for iOS devices.

Other than that, Dev said, the public could always fill in a form at the nearest police station or district police headquarters to their homes, or call the police operations centre of their respective district police.

“After that, we will send our regular patrol to your neighbourhood. But of course we cannot be there 24-7, but from time to time we will patrol there,” he added.

Meanwhile, Dev said the police have launched Ops Selamat in Siburan on Dec 13 in conjunction with the holiday season to ensure road users abide by the traffic rules.

The ops are being carried out statewide, he added.

“Be careful when driving on the road. Do not drink and drive,” he advised road users.