Mirians wish for more love this Christmas

MIRI: Several personalities of different backgrounds were asked on their wish for Christmas this year.

Mostly their heart-warming wishes and messages were love for their family, relatives, friends, strangers, animals and also for Mother Earth.

Sterwina Kho, Zero Strays Miri (ZSM) president, said she hoped for more donations from the public, especially dog food.

“We are currently running low on food supply for our furkids and any help would be highly appreciated. Everyone in our team also wishes to see more people adopting stray dogs and cats. We would love to see them have a good home and love that they deserve.”

Musa Musbah, Malaysian Nature Society Miri branch chairman, said he would like to see people avoid food waste during the festival and less use plastics.

“I also hope to see less use of protected plants (for decoration) and more importantly, not to consume meat of protected wildlife,” he said, adding everyone should know their responsibility in nature and wildlife conservation.

On the other hand, counsellor and active volunteer Connie Tan, in her 40s, said the ‘light’ of Christmas never ends and it is the greatest gift for family and friends.

As for Enki Pati, a public relations officer, he wished his loved ones happiness and good health and for world peace to prevail.

“As for myself, I wish to become a greater and better person than I am this year.”

Meanwhile, Jude Juda, a radio announcer, cited this poem as his Christmas wish.

‘To your enemy, forgiveness.

To an opponent, tolerance.

To a friend, your heart.

To a customer, service.

To all, charity.

To every child, a good example.

To yourself, respect.

To your family, union.

To your loved ones, Love.’

Dr Uma Devi, retiree and former director of Miri Hospital who is an active volunteer, said she would love to see the people of our country put aside any differences and respect every one of all races and religions.