MoF responds to frequently asked questions on digital service tax

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has responded to a series of frequently asked questions on the imposition of the Service Tax on imported digital services, effective Jan 1 next year.

The MoF said the tax rate would start at six per cent on digital service providers.

“All service tax revenue will be handed over to the Malaysian government.

“The proceeds will be used to fund national development and people’s well-being activities such as improving road infrastructure, health and education which will definitely continue to support a sustainable economic development in the long run,” it said.

Examples of taxable digital services are digital content, software programmes, electronic data management services and online advertising services.

it said the Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) is preparing guidelines on commonly asked questions relating to imported digital services.

“JKDM will also conduct roadshows locally and abroad for the purpose of providing information and facilitating early registration of related digital services companies,” he said.

For more information, please call the JDKM call center at 1300-888-500 for any questions about digital tax. – Bernama