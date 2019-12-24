Price control scheme: No public complaints in Bintulu so far, observes ministry

BINTULU: There has been no report of price hikes or complaints from the public so far, in view of the ongoing ‘Festive Season Maximum Price Control Scheme’ here.

Nevertheless, the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) enforcement personnel here would continue to monitor the prices of the 17 controlled goods.

In this regard, KPDNHEP Bintulu chief Salihin Den assures local consumers that his enforcement team would be inspecting the supermarkets and grocery stores here to ensure that traders comply with the scheme.

The 10-day Festive Season Price Control Scheme is running until this Dec 31, in connection with the Christmas celebration.

Adding on, Salihin called upon all traders to always abide by the rules and regulations outlined under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

In a related matter, Salihin said KPDNHEP Bintulu had carried out inspections on 8,758 premises across this division, from the period between Jan 1 to Dec 12 this year.

“From the inspections, we recorded 117 cases of various offences, with seized items worth RM2,186,880.61 and compounds amounting to RM58,200, including court fine of RM27,000,” he said.

He said 43 cases were recorded under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011, with RM10,549.50 worth of seized items and RM5,700 compounds issued.

The second highest number of cases reported this year, he added, were those under the Weight and Measures Act 1972 with 37 cases, seized items worth RM206,125.50, and issued compounds amounting to RM14,100. Nineteen cases – with seized items worth RM1,896,538.42 and issued compounds amounting to RM31,000 – were recorded under the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

Under the Trade Descriptions Act 2011, the KPDNHEP recorded 11 cases, with total seizure worth RM57,298.20 and compounds worth RM2,900.

Six cases were recorded under the Consumer Protection Act 1999, comprising seized items worth RM258.99 and issued compounds worth RM4,500.

The Direct Sales and Anti-Pyramid Scheme Act 1993 recorded one case, with RM16,110 worth of seizure.

Back on supply of goods for the Christmas season, Salihin assured everyone that the supply of all essential items in Bintulu should be sufficient.

Meanwhile, KPDNHEP Bintulu assistant enforcement officer Halimah Salleh led a group of enforcers in conducting an inspection on a supermarket here yesterday morning.

To lodge complaints, call KPDNHEP Bintulu office on 086-332 176, send WhatsApp texts via 019-279 4317, or email to [email protected]