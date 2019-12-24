Shell’s FuelSave 95 now fully Euro 4M compliant

KUCHING: Shell Malaysia is committed to working towards a cleaner energy future for all Malaysians in line with the government’s initiatives in this area.

In meeting the government’s mandate for the implementation of Euro 4M for RON 95 on January 1, 2020, Shell Malaysia is ready with its fully compliant FuelSave 95, at selected Shell retail stations, ahead of the gazetted date.

The new fuel standard is part of the government’s roadmap which was introduced in 2006 to increase the quality of fuels, as part of its efforts to achieve its Green Technology Policy 2009 – to reduce environmental pollution and its impact on public health.

“The Malaysian modified Euro4 fuel specification, dubbed Euro 4M would reduce the maximum allowable suphur content in petrol and diesel fuel from the current standard of 500 parts per million (ppm) to 50 ppm.

“A lower sulphur content is essentially cleaner for the environment and better for engines as it leads to lower vehicle emissions,” the group said in a statement yesterday.

Shell Malaysia Trading Sdn Bhd and Shell Timur Sdn Bhd managing director Shairan Huzani Husain said: “Our Shell FuelSave 95 is designed to go further, and it just got better. It is now fully Euro 4M compliant and with our DYNAFLEX Technology that helps to reduce engine friction.”

“Your engine can now perform to its full potential, allowing you to do more and go farther. With the sulphur content reduced by almost ten-fold, the new FuelSave 95 E4M has environmental quality care benefits as it reduces smoke production and provides cleaner engine maintenance. Good for our customers, good for Malaysia,” he added.

The new fuel is available at selected retail stations from last Thursday (Dec 19) and all Shell retail stations nationwide from January 1, 2020.

For information on the new Shell FuelSave 95 Euro4M, visit https://www.shell.com.my/motorists/shell-fuels/euro-four-m-fuels-standard.html.