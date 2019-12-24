Suspect in online gambling arrested

KUCHING: A 22-year-old man from Kampung Merambeh, Bau, suspected of running illegal online gambling, was arrested in an operation dubbed ‘Op Dadu’ yesterday.

Bau police chief DSP Poge Nyaon, in a press statement, said the arrest was made at an unnamed premises at Jalan Temenggong Salau, Bau by the Crime Investigation Unit of Bau District Police, who also seized some items from the

premises.

Among the items seized were one unit of black ZTE model cell phone and some cash.

The case will be investigated under Section 4(1)(c) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953, which provides for a fine of not less than RM5,000 and not more than RM50,000 or imprisonment of not more than three years on conviction.