S’wak’s open house concept proposed for Unesco listing

MIRI: Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Sebastian Ting has suggested that the ‘open house’ concept practised by Sarawak’s multi-racial community be listed as one of the cultural heritages under the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco).

He said this is in view that ‘open houses’ held during festivities such as Christmas, Chinese New Year, Gawai Dayak and Hari Raya Aidilfitri are unique and reflected the unity and harmony of the various races in the state.

“Something clicked in my mind on whether we should consider to bring up the concept of ‘open houses’ in Sarawak to be listed and presented in Unesco as a cultural heritage,” he said at Pelita BEM’s Christmas Open House here on Sunday.

He pointed out that Sarawak has 27 ethnic groups, each with its own unique and diverse culture.

“During the festive season, Sarawakians, regardless of race and religion will celebrate the special occasion by visiting their family and friends during the open houses.

“I don’t think such ‘open house’ concept is being practised in other countries where you have people of various races and religions sitting down together during celebrations such as Christmas, Chinese New Year, Gawai Dayak and Hari Raya Aidilfitri,” he remarked.

He added that the people of Sarawak have continued to live in peace and harmony and this should be preserved and uphold.

The Piasau assemblyman also congratulated the Pelita BEM organising committee for organising the Christmas Open House to foster closer ties among the multi-racial community.

Among those present were Miri MP Dr Michael Teo Yu Keng, Pujut assemblyman Dr Ting Tiong Choon and Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau.