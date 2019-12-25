100kg of syabu worth RM7 million seized

PASIR MAS: Police seized 100kg of drugs believed to be syabu, worth about RM7 million, following a car chase in Kampung Lubok Gong, Rantau Panjang on Monday.

A team of the 7th Battalion General Operations Force (PGA7) recovered the drugs from a four-wheel drive but the two suspects in it managed to escape.

PGA Southeast Brigade commander SAC Kamarulzaman Maarof said the PGA’s Strike Force personnel had come across the suspicious-looking Mitsubishi Triton at about 8.30pm and tried to intercept it.

“The driver sped off and a chase ensued. The vehicle skidded onto the road shoulder in Kampung Tasek Permai in Lubok Gong and the two suspects fled into a swampy forest.

“As it was quite dark, attempts to arrest the two suspects failed but we found an identity card, believed to belong to one of them, in the vehicle,” he told a news conference at the Pasir Mas district police headquarters here yesterday.

Also present were Kelantan deputy police chief SAC Abdullah Mohamad Piah and Pasir Mas district police chief ACP Mohamad Roy Suhaimi Sarif. — Bernama

Kamarulzaman said the syabu was packed in 100 Chinese tea packages and kept in four boxes.

“We believe the drugs were smuggled in from a neighbouring country for distribution in the Klang Valley and local markets.

It can be used by about 40,000 addicts.

“This is the biggest seizure made by the PGA so far this year under Ops Wawasan in Kelantan,” he said. — Bernama