Crash at Tg Kidurong/Bintulu-Miri coastal road leaves 1 dead

BINTULU: A man was killed in an accident at a traffic light section of Tanjong Kidurong/Bintulu-Miri coastal road on Monday.

Bintulu Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Insp Jeffery Jembol said the accident occurred around 4pm, and it involved a motorcycle and a pick-up truck.

He said initial investigations indicated that the motorcyclist was about to exit from the left side of the road towards the traffic light, before he was hit by the pick-up truck coming from the direction of Medan Jaya.

The motorcyclist was identified as Unos Saran, 45, from Lot 887, Jalan Tanjong Batu.

The paramedics, who arrived at the scene after receiving an emergency call, pronounced him dead on-site – most likely due to severe head injuries.

The pick-up truck driver was not injured.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

The accident at a traffic light section of Tanjong Kidurong/Bintulu-Miri coastal road kills a motorcyclist.