Go all out to fight piracy, veteran singer urges Iban artistes associations

SIBU: Andrewson Ngalai is calling upon all Iban artistes associations to work together with the government in finding ways to deal with and eradicate piracy.

According to the veteran singer, the Iban music industry is facing a crossroad at this critical period, with many recording companies operating at a loss.

“We call upon the associations to work together with the government in coming up with drastic actions to fight piracy and other copyright issues, to help revive the Iban music industry before it is too late,” he spoke at the release of a Johannes Johnny Aman-Jecklyn Johnny Aman’s new joint album here on Monday night.

Among those attending the event were Councillor Augustine Merikan, William Awing, Edwin Maring, Stanley Phua and Casmir.

Andrewson, who is also the managing director of Andrewson Ngalai Production (ANP), said he was deeply saddened over the piracy issue hitting the Iban music industry today.

“As a veteran artiste, I dare say that our music industry is no longer producing good results.

“Everything has changed since piracy penetrated into this industry.

“There are some companies that are still operating today, but there is no guarantee that they would continue to exist if the piracy issue remains unchecked,” he lamented.

During the Iban music heyday, Andrewson said the publishing and recording companies would be able to produce between 20,000 and 100,000 of his albums annually.

“Because all our songs were original and produced by us, they were widely accepted by the fans – that explained why our sales could hit up to 100,000 (albums) annually, and our companies achieved very high profits during those times.

“Even music fans from other countries listened to our songs due to their originality,” he said.