JKR Sarawak needs to improve efficiency in handling public projects — Pending rep

KUCHING: Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong hopes that the works on Jalan Tun Razak here could serve as a learning experience for the Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak.

Following heavy criticisms from motorists regarding the severe traffic jams caused by the road construction, local representatives such as Padungan assemblyman Wong King Wei had to step in to deal with the situation, which should have been handled by JKR Sarawak, said Yong.

“This project is lacking in traffic management planning – from the beginning of the construction until recently.

“That’s why you see chaos with traffic jams here and there. For urban roads, we know that they have heavy traffic, and proper traffic management is a must.

“Before the commencement of the project, or even during the progress, JKR Sarawak should have decided how to divert the traffic, instead of just leaving it until everyone is trapped in the congestion in the middle of the road, and local representatives need to intervene before any action is taken,” Yong told reporters here yesterday.

She also expressed her hope for JKR Sarawak, as well as the relevant contractors and sub-contractors, to improve their efficiency level in implementing infrastructure projects.

“We do not want to cause too much inconvenience to the public, or anger the public.”

Yong and Wong went to the Jalan Tun Razak-Jalan Foochow No 1 intersection yesterday, with Wong switching on the traffic lights to signify the reopening of the road.

The project reached completion ahead of schedule – the initial deadline was Dec 31 this year.

However, the final-touch works such as road line markings would be carried out after Christmas and at night-time.

These should reach completion before January.

Jalan Tun Razak had been undergoing milling, resurfacing and concrete-paving works since September, which were initially scheduled for completion in mid-November.