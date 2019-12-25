Lee: Upgrading works at Sg Tujoh CIQ almost complete

MIRI: Immigration and Customs departments are asked to work closely with Public Works Department (JKR) to ensure that all works at the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) complex at Sungai Tujoh in Kuala Baram are carried out smoothly.

Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin wanted feedbacks from both departments so that the RM300,000-upgrading projects, which are funded by the Sarawak government, would be able to improve the traffic flow and expedite customs and immigration processes at the complex.

Lee, who is also Senadin assemblyman, told the press this after making an inspection visit to the CIQ complex yesterday.

He said he was happy that the main upgrading works, which involved two new lanes for vehicles coming from Brunei and one lane for vehicles entering the complex from Miri, had been completed ahead of schedule.

He thanked the contractor for being able to complete the project, which was supposed to finish this month-end, early.

Many foreign tourists are coming to Miri through the Brunei-Miri border, after arriving in Brunei on Royal Brunei Arlines. That is the reason why there is traffic congestion at the CIQ in Sungai Tujoh.

Lee was also informed that works were underway to equip the two new counters with the necessary computer system and also to connect them to the power supply.

JKR divisional engineer Chong Chi Fam, officials from customs and immigration departments as well as the contractor were also present during the visit.