Minimum wage: Ministry dismisses complaints as unfair

KUCHING: The Human Resource Ministry has dismissed complaints of several quarters that the minumum wage hike proposal would only benefit low wage earners in selected cities as unfair to their counterparts in rural areas.

The proposed minimum wage increase of RM1,200 per month in major cities is expected to benefit low wage workers, and thus reduces the impact of the rising cost of living in major cities, the ministry explained through a press statement yesterday.

This decision is also in line with the government’s decision to raise the minimum wage to RM1,500 a month during the first five years of Pakatan Harapan government’s administration.

The government will gradually increase the minimum wage, it added.

“The government will take into consideration the implication on operating cost to the employers, while maintaining the rate of employment,” the ministry added.

Last week, the ministry told Bernama that it decided to raise the minimum monthly wage to RM1,200 in 57 cities and municipal councils while the minimum wage would remain at RM1,100 a month for the rest of the country.

With the order to be gazetted soon, the new minimum wage would apply to all workers in the private sector except those in the domestic service as stipulated under the Minimum Wages Order 2018.

Details of the minimum wage according to hours and days as well as workers being paid piece rates, trips, commissions, tonnes and tasks would be provided under the new minimum wage, the ministry added.