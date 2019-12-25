Miri Hospital in urgent need of ‘O’, ‘AB’ blood type

MIRI: The Blood Bank here is calling on members of the public with ‘O’ and ‘AB’ blood type to come forward to help replenish the stock.

The blood bank through its Facebook page said there is an urgent need to replenish the stock this holiday week, ready for any emergency. Other blood types, ‘A’ and ‘B’, are at stable level.

The blood bank open from 8.30am to noon and 2.15pm to 4.15 pm from Mondays to Thursdays, and from 8.30am to 11.15am, and 2.30pm to 4.15pm on Fridays.

President of Northern Sarawak Journalists Association (NSJA), Andy Jong, through his Facebook page, has also shared his recent experience on donating blood.

“I received a phone call from Miri Hospital Monday afternoon saying a cancer patient urgently needed AB blood type.”

He donated 200ml of plasma and eight unit (70ml each unit)of AB blood type to help the patient.