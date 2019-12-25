One-week water supply disruption to affect 1,000 village folk in Limbang

LIMBANG: The one-week water supply disruption will affect some 1,000 residents of Kampung Seberang Kedai near here.

The temporary supply cut-off is unavoidable due to the installation of the temporary pipeline in the area, pending the repair works on the damaged permanent pipeline, which could take about a month before completion.

In stating this, Assistant Minister of Agriculture Native Land and Regional Development Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail says Laku Managament Sdn Bhd (Laku) has been ordered to install the three-inch temporary pipe – a work that would cost more than RM40,000.

“The installation of the temporary pipe will take a week, while the installation of the repaired permanent pipe is expected to take over a month,” he said when met by

reporters yesterday after visiting the site of the damaged pipeline crossing Kampung Seberang Kedai here.

Laku Limbang operations executive Rex Chua was also present.

Dr Abdul Rahman, who is Bukit Kota assemblyman, said the installation of the six-inch permanent pipe would take a longer time because the material had to be ordered from Kuching.

The repair works on the faulty pipeline would cost over RM100,000.

Kampung Seberang Kedai, with 126 households, has been affected by water supply disruption since Dec 16.

Adding on, Dr Abdul Rahman said throughout the disruption period, Laku had installed eight additional pipes in the areas in front of Jalan Kubu government resthouse, where the affected villagers could obtain free water supply.

“They can also fetch water from the pipes at Limbang Town Custom Dockyard.

“The integrated remedial measures taken by all the relevant parties to address the water shortage shows that the government is very concerned about the welfare of those affected by the situation,” he stressed.