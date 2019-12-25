PSB free to contest in any state seat — Shilling

SIBU: Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) is an independent party and free to contest in any, if not all, of the 82 constituencies in Sarawak this 12th state election.

In stating this, chairman of PSB Bawang Assan Bumiputera unit, Andrew Shilling, said Parti Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) is welcomed to contest in Bawang Assan constituency and so is Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP).

“If PBB comes to Bawang Assan; does it mean that PBB has taken over another seat from other component parties? Where does SUPP stand then?

“Perhaps SUPP can also join in and just don’t become a bystander!

“We stand strongly behind our party president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh and believe that he is the best choice for the Bawang Assan people, including the

Ibans (Bumiputeras),” he told a press conference at PSB Bawang Assan branch office here yesterday.

He was responding to a statement by PBB as reported in local media during the PBB Bawang Assan branch ‘Solidarity Night’ held at a leading hotel here recently.

On the whole, Shilling said Wong had done his best to provide infrastructure and facilities in the constituency such as buildings, improvement of roads and bridges linking almost all longhouses to Sibu town, except those in Bungan Kecil, Bungan Besar and Sungai Banyok.

“Our wakil rakyat has allocated much more funds to Bumiputeras (as compared to Chinese) through the Rural Transformation Programme amounting to RM25 million from Year 2014 to 2018,” he pointed out.

Shilling said Wong had also allocated funds from Marris, Quick-Win projects, and other agencies not only to build roads but also to build multipurpose halls, futsal courts, pontoons and for repair of wharfs or jetties.

“Anyway, PBB is welcomed to contest in Bawang Assan. SUPP is also welcomed for that matter, everyone is welcomed, Pakatan Harapan (PH) included. The more the merrier… Let the best win the game,” Shilling added.