Sibu Prison inmates thankful for receiving temporary release

SIBU: The Christmas celebration for *Fit will be different this year, in that he gets to celebrate this special occasion with his family in Dalat – even if it is for a short few days.

The 30-year-old is among the five selected inmates of Sibu Central Prisons who are given the chance to go home and celebrate the holidays with their loved ones for a period of seven days – under the ‘Release on Licence’ programme.

“I cannot believe that I have been selected for this programme.

“I want to eat ‘ketupat’, ‘rendang’, cakes and biscuits this Christmas,” he said when met outside the prison at Awang Ramli Amit Road here yesterday.

*Aishah, who was also selected for the programme, said she would make full use of the time given to her – spending it with her 14-year-old son at her parents’ house here.

“I will cook curry and ‘rendang’ for them,” said the 33-year-old, who was sentenced to seven years in prison after she was convicted of armed robbery back in 2013.

Meanwhile, *Lobo said he would let his sister decide how they would celebrate Christmas this year.

The 38-year-old man was another inmate who was granted the temporary release yesterday.

In his remarks, Sibu Central Prisons director Azhar Ahmad pointed out the ‘Release on Licence’ programme as the first of its kind here.

According to him, the key objectives are to grant the opportunity to selected inmates to celebrate festivities with their families, to provide them a chance to find employment, and also to overcome overcrowding in Sibu Prisons.

“One of the main criteria is that the inmate must have served a minimum of four years out of the total jail sentence and has one-year imprisonment period left.

“The application must be submitted by their family members. Once we receive the application, we will convene a meeting and they must receive recommendations from the rehabilitation officer, doctor, psychologist and record officer.

“Their behaviour will be assessed before we submit the application to Prisons Department director-general, who will make the final decision,” he said.

Azhar said these inmates must return to the prisons upon the expiry of the release period.

“Our parole officers will monitor them by conducting house visits.

“Those selected for the programme must obey all the regulations stipulated under the conditions for their release,” he said.

*The names of the inmates have been changed for this article.