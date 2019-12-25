Uni Enrol, JCI Sarawak kick off Scholar Search 2020-Sibu Area programme

SIBU: Uni Enrol and Junior Chamber International (JCI) Malaysia Area Sarawak have jointly kicked off their second ‘Scholar Search 2020-Sibu Area’ programme.

According to JCI Malaysia Area Sarawak national executive vice-president Thomas Teo, this programme run by UNi Enrol serves as an online platform that helps students to match their qualifications and interests with the most suitable courses and the best scholarships.

“We will continue the collaboration with Uni Enrol. This is one of the United Nation (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG), which is quality education,” he told reporters here yesterday.

According to Teo, the event would help students who are currently facing difficulties, to choose suitable courses or suitable colleges/universities.

“To date, Uni Enrol has already engaged with thousands of students from over 90 towns across Malaysia, and it represents the majority of private universities and colleges in Malaysia.

“The student will be able to make the best decisions faster and more conveniently with Uni Enrol, as well as to learn more about all the available courses, scholarships, bursaries, rebates, payment schemes and offers across various universities on a single platform.

“We hope that every student could have this opportunity and be able to obtain the best choice to further their studies, as education plays a very important role in the development of a nation,” added Teo.

Uni Enrol chief financial officer Buddhini Tan was also present.

For more information, contact Buddhini via 012-295 5245.