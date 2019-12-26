All Petronas stations now supply Euro 4M RON95

KUALA LUMPUR: All Petronas stations nationwide are now supplying Euro 4M RON 95 fuel, ahead of the Government’s gazetted date on Jan 1, 2020.

Petronas Dagangan Bhd (PDB) in a statement today said the new fuel specifications contained just 50 parts per million of sulphur content, which is 10 times less than the Euro 2M standard for RON 95 petrol.

Additionally, its benzene content is reduced by 30 per cent to 3.5 per cent while vapour pressure is reduced by 7.0 per cent to 65 Kilopascal, making the fuel cleaner for both the engine and the environment.

PDB’s managing director and chief executive officer Datuk Seri Syed Zainal Abidin Syed Mohd Tahir said the upgrade of RON 95 fuel to Euro 4M standard at all Petronas stations was done since early December.

“With this upgrade, our customers will not just enjoy a smoother, more responsive and efficient drive, but also a cleaner fuel which works together with today’s modern vehicles in reducing air pollution to deliver both health and climate benefits.

“Ultimately, Petronas Primax 95 with Pro-Drive is good for the engine, and the environment,” he added.

To find out more about the new enhanced Petronas Primax with Pro-Drive that is Euro 4M-compliant, visit www.mymesra.com.my. – Bernama