Captivating phenomenon: Thousands observe rare annular solar eclipse in Serian

SERIAN: Approximately four thousand people turned up for the annular solar eclipse at the Serian Piazza here today.

The highlight was the peak from 1.46pm to 1.50pm, when the stunning ‘ring of fire’ – which happens when the sun and the moon are aligned – appeared high in the sky.

Members of the public could be seen using the provided special filters for their smartphone cameras to capture the moment.

The crowd mostly dispersed once the peak of the eclipse was over.

An annular solar eclipse happens once every 20 years, when the moon covers the sun’s centre, leaving the sun’s visible outer edges to form a “ring of fire”, or annulus around the moon.

The last annular solar eclipse that occurred in Malaysia was 21 years ago on Aug 22, 1998. It was seen in Mersing, Johor.

For three best friends – two from the Netherlands and one from New York City, United States – had made preparations to witness the annular solar eclipse in Serian since a year ago and were thrilled when they managed to observe the phenomenon firsthand.

Thom van Zonneveld said he was very happy to be able to make it for the event, as it was also his first trip to Sarawak.

“We hoped there would not be too much cloud cover that might block the view of the eclipse and we got our wish,” he told The Borneo Post.

“This guy (Zonneveld) has been planning to come here since a year ago and he came to Kuching and Serian specifically to witness the annular solar eclipse,” said his friend Ory Baum from New York City, acknowledging that Serian was a beautiful place with friendly people.

The three friends were all smiles as they donned the special eyeglasses that made it possible to view the eclipse from start to finish, adding that they were glad to experience the short darkness and drop in temperature during the phenomenon.

Young stargazing enthusiast Soon Wei Kang also got his wish of watching a solar eclipse in person.

The nine-year-old said he had previously watched videos of the phenomenon on YouTube.

“It’s my first time seeing it. It is so different from reading about it or watching it on video, as it was a weird feeling when it suddenly became dark and the temperature became cooler.

“It was definitely worth coming here to watch the eclipse,” he said happily.