Christmas tragedy: Bruneian man drowns while swimming across river to visit father-in-law in Limbang

LIMBANG: The body of a 23-year-old Bruneian man who drowned while attempting to swim across Sungai Panduruan to the Malaysian side in Limbang has been recovered today (Dec 26).

“I can’t make it,” were the last words of the victim before disappearing in the crocodile-infested Sungai Pandaruan separating Limbang and Temburong districts on Christmas Eve.

His body was found by a Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) team from Limbang on Boxing Day, about 100m away from where he disappeared.

The victim, identified as Steven Sawi, an Iban from Kampung Parit Lama in Temburong district of Brunei was attempting to swim across the river to visit his father in-law on the opposite side of the river in Limbang.

He swam a distance of approximately six-metres when he ran out of stamina before uttering his last words to his waiting father-in-law, who was horrified to see the incident unfold before his eyes that evening.

Bomba Limbang immediately mounted a Search and Rescue (SAR) operation after receiving the emergency call.

Failing light and swift flowing currents hampered the rescue efforts, and the operation was called off at 11pm on Tuesday before continuing on Christmas Day.

The Malaysian authorities have notified the Brunei Royal Police at Bangar Station of the incident.