Health Dept to conduct checks on festive food products for proper labels

KUCHING: The Health Department will carry out enforcement operations to ensure food products during festive season are properly labelled.

Sarawak Health Director Dr Jamilah Hashim said all festive food products including confectionery products such as cookies and others usually served during festive seasons must be labelled in accordance with the food labelling regulations stated under the Food Act 1983 and Food Regulations 1985.

“During festive seasons, there will be many products from the cottage industry flooding the market. At the same time, we will carry out enforcement operations to ensure the sellers abide with this demand for labelling on such products.

“The label must have details such as name and address of the manufacturer, weight, ingredients used and manufacturing as well as expiry dates. This is to ensure the products are properly labelled and not confusing the consumers.

“All products processed or packaged in Malaysia be stated clearly Bahasa Malaysia. On the other hand, products which are legitimately imported must be labelled in English or Bahasa Malaysia,” she said in a statement.

It was issued in response to a recent news report in The Star regarding homemade cookie sellers in Penang who disagreed with a Health Department directive to strictly enforce labels on their product.

Dr Jamilah explained that labels are exempted for food which are weighed, calculated or measured and packaged in the presence of the buyer, as mentioned under Regulation 17(3) of the Food Regulations 1985.

She pointed out this exemption included perishable and ready-to-eat food such as nasi lemak, goreng pisang (banana fritters) and kuih muih (local kueh).

Under Regulation 16 of the same Food Regulations, she said readily packaged food (done through sealing, plaster or stapler) must have labels.

“If the food item is sold in the the same premises where it is made, it still needs to be labelled but it will not carry details such as ingredients, edible fat declaration, food additive information, name and address of manufacturer and dietary information. But, the food item must have all these details in full when sold in other premises as stated under Regulation 11,” she stressed.

As such, she reminded sellers to go through the labels before putting the items for sale at their respective premises.

She also advised the public and food manufacturers to be in contact with their respective Divisional Health Offices or the Food Quality and Security Division (BKKM) of the Sarawak Health Department if they have any enquiries.

“They can also browse the Health Ministry’s website at http://moh.spab.gov.my, or our the BKKM’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bkkmhq,” she added.