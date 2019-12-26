Sarawak GOF turns down bribes totaling RM180k, arrests 24 for attempted bribery

KUCHING: The Sarawak General Operations Force (GOF) has rejected bribes amounting to RM180,000 this year, arresting 24 of those accused of offering such bribes.

Sarawak Commissioner of Police (CP) Dato Ramli Din said the GOF had successfully rejected 12 bribes and arrested 24 individuals that tried to bribe the police, especially those involved in smuggling cases.

“The value of the bribes amounted to RM180,000 and involved 24 individuals.

“All of these cases involved smuggling items without paying taxes, especially contraband items, cigarettes and liquor. When the individuals were arrested, they had tried to bribe the police raiding team so that they would be released and the seized items returned to them,” said Ramli at a press conference at the Sarawak GOF Brigade Headquarters, this morning.

Ramli was on his official working visit to Sarawak GOF and was also joined by Sarawak GOF Brigade Commander Datuk Khaw Kok.

He added that these exemplary police personnel would be given the certificate of appreciations and other incentives.

“These achievements in fighting bribery were mostly from operations that were held by Sarawak GOF together with Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC),” he said.

PGA had successfully seized items worth RM48.85 million in comparison with the same period recorded last year, which amounted to RM13.3 million – an increment of more than 100 per cent.