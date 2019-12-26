Serian buzzing with excitement over annular eclipse

KUCHING: Hundreds of people have converged on Serian’s Durian Piazza to witness the rare annular eclipse today, which started with the beginning of the partial eclipse at 11.49am.

An annular solar eclipse happens once every 20 years, when the moon covers the sun’s centre, leaving the sun’s visible outer edges to form a “ring of fire”, or annulus around the moon.

The last annular solar eclipse that occurred in Malaysia was 21 years ago on Aug 22, 1998. It was seen in Mersing, Johor.

Today, the peak of the annular solar eclipse will take place from 1.46pm to 1.50pm. However, the phenomenon is expected to start as early as 11.49am, lasting until 3.34pm.

The phenomenon can only be fully observed in a few locations in Malaysia such as Serian, Simanggang and Tanjung Piai in Johor.

The Sultan Iskandar Planetarium is holding the Serian Division Annular Solar Eclipse observation programme at the LePaPa Hypermarket square in Serian.

For Eric Jilui, 42, it was the first time he had personally witnessed the phenomenon together with his 13-year-old son.

“I feel very excited. I only managed to see the previous ones on the television and newspaper. Today is Boxing Day and I’m not working so it’s the perfect time for us,” he told The Borneo Post.

Retired lecturer, Dr Oriah Akir, 60, brought her husband and three grandchildren along to witness the historical event.

She said it was to expose them to this rare phenomenon for them to remember in the years to come.

“I feel that it is fun and educational for the children and to maybe get them interested in science and tthe solar system, in particular.”

Members of the public were given proper glasses to view the eclipse.

There’s also educational booth and safety talk prior to the eclipse to inform the public on the do’s and don’ts.

The public start arriving at the plaza from as early as 9am.

There were several telescopes with appropriate filters for the public to take a look at the eclipse.

Daylight darkness for two-and-a-half minutes will also be experienced during the natural phenomenon.

The public is advised not to view the annular solar eclipse phenomenon with unprotected eyes as it can cause permanent blindness.