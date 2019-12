KUALA LUMPUR: Police have obtained a court order to stop a conference scheduled to be held in Kajang tomorrow to protest the teaching of Jawi script in vernacular schools.

Following this, Chinese education group Dong Jiao Zong issued a statement this afternoon saying the conference had been cancelled after it was served with the court order.

Dong Jiao Zong also advised those concerned to cancel their plans to attend the planned conference at a university college. – Bernama