Cooperation between China, Sabah still low – consul general

KOTA KINABALU: The level of cooperation between China and Sabah remains relatively low with wide untapped opportunities in the market, said Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Kota Kinabalu, Liang Caide.

He said Sabah and China could complement each other well in the sense that Sabah has rich natural resources and cheap labour, whereas China could offer capital investment and technology.

“The prospect is bright in broadening the cooperation between China and Sabah.”

Liang said that at a dinner hosted by the Sabah China Chamber of Commerce (SCCC) for a six-member delegation from Wuhan led by the Vice Director of the Standing Committee of Wuhan People’s Congress, Hu Shuhua, here on Monday.

He said Wuhan, China and Kota Kinabalu have established friendship and cooperation ties and he looked forward to seeing the bilateral relation be elevated to friendship city status.

“This will help promote greater cooperation in trade, economy and other areas between both sides.”

Liang also said Sabah was an important node along the 21st century Maritime Silk Road.

He said Sabah was connected via direct flights to more than 10 major cities in China.

“Each week, there are more than 120 flights from China to Kota Kinabalu.”

He added that Sabah was also rich in natural and tourism resources.

“Sabah records close to four million tourist arrivals annually and Chinese tourists made up 45 per cent, equivalent to 600,000 persons, of the international arrivals last year.”

In terms of demographic, Liang said the Chinese community comprised around 10 per cent of the population in Sabah.

“The forefathers of the Chinese community migrated to Sabah from China and have since contributed tremendously to the local development,” he said.

On the other hand, SCCC president Datuk Frankie Liew believed that the Wuhan delegation’s visit to Kota Kinabalu would further enhance the economic and trade cooperation between two cities.

With better understanding of Wuhan city obtained during the dialogue with SCCC earlier that day, Liew hoped that the chamber could soon organize a trip to the Chinese city in the near future.

Meanwhile, Hu said the visit to Kota Kinabalu had been fruitful, following the delegation’s courtesy call on Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) director general Noorliza Awang Alip and dialogue with SCCC.

He looked forward to SCCC’s trip to Wuhan in effort to explore the opportunities there.

Also present were director of commission of Ethnic, Religious, Overseas Chinese and Foreign Affairs of the Standing Committee and Wuhan Municipal People’s Congress, Wang Honggang, Division Chief of Investment Promotion Division III of Wuhan Municipal Commerce Bureau, Zhang Jinlan, Chairman and Co-founder of Dangdai Group, Zhang Xiaodon, Deputy Director of Key Account Department of Wuhan Asia-Europe Logistics Co., Ltd, Zhou Yuqi and interpreter of Wuhan Foreign Affairs Office, Gao Jingyi.